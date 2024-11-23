SharkdomApp

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati **Data Retention Policy** Sharkdom retains user data only for as long as it is necessary to provide the services outlined. Specifically: 1. **Active Accounts:** Data is retained for as long as the user’s account remains active and is required to support their use of the app. 2. **Account Closure:** Upon account closure, Sharkdom retains data for up to 30 days to allow users to recover their account if needed. After this period, all data is permanently deleted from our servers. 3. **Compliance:** In some cases, we may retain data longer to comply with legal obligations or resolve disputes. **Data Deletion Upon Request** Users can request the deletion of their data at any time by contacting our support team at **[support@sharkdom.com](mailto:support@sharkdom.com)**. Upon receipt of a valid deletion request: 1. Data is flagged for deletion immediately. 2. All associated user data is permanently removed from our servers within 3 business days. 3. A confirmation email will be sent to the user once the deletion process is complete. **How Data Is Handled During Retention** All data stored during the retention period is encrypted and secured in compliance with industry standards. We ensure that access to data is restricted and only used for service-related purposes.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Our app adheres to a strict policy for data archival and removal to ensure user privacy and regulatory compliance: 1. **Archival**: - Temporary data (e.g., cached messages) is automatically deleted or archived after 24 hours. - Critical operational logs and metadata are encrypted and archived for up to 90 days for debugging and compliance purposes. 2. **Removal**: - Users can request data removal by contacting us at [support@example.com]. Upon request, data is permanently deleted from active systems within **30 days** and purged from archives during the next cleanup cycle. - If the app is removed from a Slack workspace, all associated data is automatically deleted within **30 days**. 3. **Security**: - Archived data is stored securely with AES-256 encryption and restricted access to authorized personnel only. 4. **Compliance**: - We comply with GDPR, CCPA, and other relevant regulations, ensuring user transparency and control over their data.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati **Data Storage Policy**: Our app ensures secure and transparent data storage practices to protect user information and comply with applicable regulations: 1. **Data Collection**: - Only the minimum data necessary to provide core app functionality is collected, such as user IDs, workspace details, and messages (if required). - We avoid storing sensitive personal data unless explicitly needed for the app's features. 2. **Storage Location**: - All data is securely stored in servers located in [Region, e.g., AWS Data Centers in the US/EU], with redundancy for availability. - Data stored on servers is encrypted using industry-standard AES-256 encryption. 3. **Data Security**: - Data in transit is protected with TLS 1.2/1.3 to prevent interception or tampering. - Access to stored data is restricted to authorized personnel and managed through robust access controls. 4. **Retention and Deletion**: - Temporary data (e.g., cached messages) is automatically deleted within 24 hours. - Other stored data is retained as long as necessary for app functionality or user support, and permanently deleted within 30 days after app removal or upon user request. 5. **Compliance**: - Our data storage practices comply with GDPR, CCPA, and other relevant data privacy regulations. - Users have full control over their data and can request deletion at any time by contacting [support@example.com]. 6. **Backup Policy**: - Encrypted backups are maintained for disaster recovery and are retained for up to 30 days. Backups are securely deleted after this period. 7. **Transparency**: - Users are informed about data storage practices through our Privacy Policy

Sedi dei data center India

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no