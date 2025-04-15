Quadratic Voting

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
QV will retain Customer Data for the duration of the customer's active usage of the app, when the app is uninstalled from the workspace all the data is uninstalled automatically.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
QV will remove data when a user uninstalled the app from their workspace. If they want to access the data prior to deletion they can contact me via email.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
QV stores data in a standard RDS database. All stored data is anonymous, consisting only of Slack-provided identifiers that cannot be linked to specific individuals outside of the Slack platform. No sensitive personal information is collected or stored.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud SQL
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no