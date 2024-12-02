Rotation schedules made easy
From on-call duty to customer support roles, Shiftkeeper makes rotation scheduling effortless. With thoughtful workflows and intuitive interfaces, you can create schedules, view shift calendars, request coverage, make ad-hoc overrides, and more — all seamlessly within Slack.
:arrows_counterclockwise: Powerful scheduling and flexible rotations
Easily create daily, weekly or custom rotations that match your team's needs.
:raised_hands: Adjustable on-call group size
One schedule, multiple responders — perfect for critical on-call duties.
:left_right_arrow: Restriction intervals
Limit your schedule shifts to specific times, e.g., only business hours.
:handshake: Ask for coverage from your colleagues
Life happens — request shift coverage from teammates without the back-and-forth.
:twisted_rightwards_arrows: Override shifts
Quickly adjust schedule shifts ad-hoc, without disrupting your rotation settings.
:bell: Shift notifications
Never miss a shift with timely Slack notifications.
:calendar: Calendar integration
Keep track of your on-call shifts on your own calendar app.
:mega: Attach Slack user groups to schedules
Mention your on-call teammates across Slack with auto-updating user groups.
:hash: Associated Slack channels
Keep your team updated about shift and schedule changes.
:technologist: Developer API
Build your own workflows on top of Shiftkeeper.
Add Shiftkeeper to Slack to get started, or learn more about it at shiftkeeper.io
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