Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Duration of Data Retention
Count It Labs retains information as long as it is necessary to provide the Services to users, subject to any legal obligations to further retain such information. Information associated with user accounts will generally be kept until it is no longer necessary to provide the Services or until the account is deleted.
Extended Retention Circumstances
Count It Labs may retain certain information beyond the provision of Services for the following purposes:
- Legal compliance
- Fraud prevention
- Fee collection
- Dispute resolution
- Problem troubleshooting
- Assisting with investigations
- Enforcing the Terms of Service
- Other actions permitted by law
Data Processing After Retention Period
Information connected to users that is no longer necessary and relevant to provide our Services may be:
- De-identified
- Aggregated with other non-personal data
This de-identified and aggregated data may be used to provide commercially valuable insights to Count It Labs, such as statistics about the use of the Services.
Compliance Assurance
All retained information will be handled in accordance with the Count It Labs Privacy Policy.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Account Deletion Process
Count It Labs provides users with self-service tools to delete their accounts. Users can initiate the deletion process by using the designated deletion request option within the platform.
Permanent Data Removal
Upon receiving a deletion request, Count It Labs permanently and irreversibly removes the user's personal data from all systems. This deletion process is comprehensive and final.
Post-Deletion Status
After deletion is completed:
- User account information is permanently removed
- User activity data is permanently removed
- User standings on leaderboards are permanently removed
Reinstatement Limitations
Once a user's data has been deleted through this process, it cannot be reinstated. The deletion action is irreversible, and users would need to create a new account if they wish to use the Services again in the future.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Infrastructure and Security Measures
Count It Labs stores all user data securely in enterprise-class hosting environments. The platform infrastructure uses:
- MongoDB Atlas for database collections and storage
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) Elastic Beanstalk for application hosting
- Industry-standard encryption for all data in transit
Data Protection
To protect user data, Count It Labs implements:
- Access controls limiting data access to authorized personnel only
- Regular security assessments and updates
- Monitoring for unauthorized access attempts
- Secure backup procedures
Data Redundancy
Count It Labs maintains appropriate data redundancy measures through MongoDB Atlas's distributed database architecture, ensuring data availability and integrity.
Geographic Storage Location
User data is stored in secure data centers located in the United States.
Compliance and Standards
Our data storage practices are designed to comply with applicable data protection regulations and industry best practices for securing personal information.
Third-Party Processing
When third-party service providers are used to process data, Count It Labs ensures these providers maintain comparable security standards through appropriate contractual arrangements.
Data Breach Procedures
In the unlikely event of a data breach, Count It Labs has procedures in place to promptly identify, mitigate, and notify affected users as required by applicable law.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud - AWS West
MongoDB Atlas
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no