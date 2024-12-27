Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Duration of Data Retention Count It Labs retains information as long as it is necessary to provide the Services to users, subject to any legal obligations to further retain such information. Information associated with user accounts will generally be kept until it is no longer necessary to provide the Services or until the account is deleted. Extended Retention Circumstances Count It Labs may retain certain information beyond the provision of Services for the following purposes: - Legal compliance - Fraud prevention - Fee collection - Dispute resolution - Problem troubleshooting - Assisting with investigations - Enforcing the Terms of Service - Other actions permitted by law Data Processing After Retention Period Information connected to users that is no longer necessary and relevant to provide our Services may be: - De-identified - Aggregated with other non-personal data This de-identified and aggregated data may be used to provide commercially valuable insights to Count It Labs, such as statistics about the use of the Services. Compliance Assurance All retained information will be handled in accordance with the Count It Labs Privacy Policy.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Account Deletion Process Count It Labs provides users with self-service tools to delete their accounts. Users can initiate the deletion process by using the designated deletion request option within the platform. Permanent Data Removal Upon receiving a deletion request, Count It Labs permanently and irreversibly removes the user's personal data from all systems. This deletion process is comprehensive and final. Post-Deletion Status After deletion is completed: - User account information is permanently removed - User activity data is permanently removed - User standings on leaderboards are permanently removed Reinstatement Limitations Once a user's data has been deleted through this process, it cannot be reinstated. The deletion action is irreversible, and users would need to create a new account if they wish to use the Services again in the future.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Infrastructure and Security Measures Count It Labs stores all user data securely in enterprise-class hosting environments. The platform infrastructure uses: - MongoDB Atlas for database collections and storage - Amazon Web Services (AWS) Elastic Beanstalk for application hosting - Industry-standard encryption for all data in transit Data Protection To protect user data, Count It Labs implements: - Access controls limiting data access to authorized personnel only - Regular security assessments and updates - Monitoring for unauthorized access attempts - Secure backup procedures Data Redundancy Count It Labs maintains appropriate data redundancy measures through MongoDB Atlas's distributed database architecture, ensuring data availability and integrity. Geographic Storage Location User data is stored in secure data centers located in the United States. Compliance and Standards Our data storage practices are designed to comply with applicable data protection regulations and industry best practices for securing personal information. Third-Party Processing When third-party service providers are used to process data, Count It Labs ensures these providers maintain comparable security standards through appropriate contractual arrangements. Data Breach Procedures In the unlikely event of a data breach, Count It Labs has procedures in place to promptly identify, mitigate, and notify affected users as required by applicable law.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud - AWS West MongoDB Atlas

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no