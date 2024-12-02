Mailgun Alerts

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati There is no personal data we store. However, we only store the following those are required to post notifications to the channel: Channel IDs where the subscriptions are created to receive notifications; Workspace ID and the access token to post the notifications. This data remains stored until the user unsubscribes from the notifications or uninstalls the app from the workspace.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati We delete the data when running the unsubscribe command for notifications or when uninstalling the app from the workspace.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati There is no personal data we store. However, we only store the following those are required to post notifications to the channel: Channel IDs where the subscriptions are created to receive notifications; Workspace ID and the access token to post the notifications.

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no