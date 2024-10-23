Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Civic Roundtable retains data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed and a retention period has passed, it is securely disposed of or archived. Personally identifiable information (PII) is deleted or de-identified as soon as it no longer has a business use.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Civic Roundtable will remove Customer Data upon request, as long as the request does not conflict with regulatory or contractual requirements.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All data is encrypted at-rest using AES-256 GCM encryption with root keys stored in an HSM. All data in-transit is encrypted using modern, secure SSL/TLS settings and HTTP headers.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS GovCloud
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no