Procedura di richiesta di eliminazione dei dati

When user choose to restrict the collection or use of personal information. Even if they have previously agreed to us using your personal information for direct marketing purposes, they may change your mind at any time by contacting us using the details below. If they ask us to restrict or limit how we process your personal information, we will let them know how the restriction affects your use of our website or products and services. Access and data portability: They may request details of the personal information that we hold about you. They may request a copy of the personal information we hold about you. They may request that we erase the personal information we hold about them at any time by contacting support support@samsearch.co and we will immediately delete the information they are requesting us to delete.