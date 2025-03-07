:spiral_calendar_pad: Easy Booking
Book meeting rooms instantly without leaving Slack, and find the perfect space in seconds.
:wrench: Room Management
Admins can set up rooms, add features like projectors or whiteboards, and manage availability.
:eyes: Real-time Visibility
See which rooms are free and when with instant visibility of room status and upcoming bookings.
:raised_hands: All inside SlackNeed more information? Check out our website or send us a message at hello@getofficely.com.
No need to onboard your team, assign logins or introduce a new tool. Meeting Rooms lives where your team already works, inside Slack!
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.