Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Kubit retains customer data only for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes it was collected for. Retention periods are defined based on data classification, business needs, and legal requirements. Data is securely disposed of when no longer required, following documented retention and destruction procedures.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Kubit applies defined data retention periods based on data classification and business/legal needs. Upon expiration, data is either archived securely or permanently removed. Restricted and confidential data is encrypted in transit and at rest, and securely deleted or destroyed when no longer needed, in accordance with the Data Classification and Handling Policy.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Kubit stores customer data in secure, access-controlled cloud environments such as AWS, Snowflake, Google BigQuery, and Databricks. All restricted and confidential data is encrypted at rest and in transit. Storage locations and methods follow Kubit’s Data Classification and Handling Policy and Cryptography and Key Management Policy.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti, Germania, Regno Unito

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Kubit hosts its data in secure cloud infrastructure using services like AWS (e.g., EC2, S3, RDS), Snowflake, Google BigQuery, and Databricks. These environments are configured with encryption, access controls, and network protections aligned with industry best practices and compliance requirements.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://security.kubit.ai/subprocessors