Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Topical will retain customer data in the AWS Ireland (eu-west-1) region in accordance with applicable data protection legislation. Data protection is governed by the EU General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR).
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
When a customer removes the Topical app, their data will be deleted within 30 days, or sooner on request, in accordance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR). Customers may also request to keep their Topical account active through a link provided in their email.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Topical stores customer data in the AWS Ireland (eu-west-1) region. Data is hosted on Amazon Web Services (Cognito and DynamoDB). Storage is governed by the EU General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR).
Sedi dei data center
Regno Unito
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
GPT-5 by OpenAI
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Topical does not retain customer prompts or LLM responses beyond what is necessary to provide the service (e.g. generating and displaying a Slack bulletin). OpenAI states that data sent via their API is not used to train their models.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Topical does not host or train its own LLM. All LLM operations are performed using the OpenAI API. Requests are sent securely from Topical’s servers to OpenAI, and responses are returned to the user.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
OpenAI processes data in the United States. Topical does not control the underlying data residency of the OpenAI API, but no customer data is stored outside of OpenAI’s infrastructure other than transient processing.