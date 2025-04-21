Criteri di conservazione dei dati
The personal information that we maintain about you will be stored and maintained by Sequoia until you instruct us otherwise, or, in Sequoia’s sole discretion, for the longer of: (a) for so long as is necessary or appropriate to carry out the purpose(s) for which such information was collected and (b) for so long as we are required or allowed to maintain such information by law or other applicable rules or regulations. Our retention of information is based on many factors such as your relationship Sequoia or our clients, the nature of the information, compliance with our legal obligations, and defending or resolving actual or anticipated legal claims.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
The personal information that we maintain about you will be stored and maintained by Sequoia until you instruct us otherwise, or, in Sequoia’s sole discretion, for the longer of: (a) for so long as is necessary or appropriate to carry out the purpose(s) for which such information was collected and (b) for so long as we are required or allowed to maintain such information by law or other applicable rules or regulations. Our retention of information is based on many factors such as your relationship Sequoia or our clients, the nature of the information, compliance with our legal obligations, and defending or resolving actual or anticipated legal claims.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Sequoia uses strong encryption algorithms such as AES-256 for data at rest and TLS 1.2/1.3 for HTTPS connections so that data is encrypted both in transit and at rest (when stored).
Only minimal data necessary for functionality is stored, and all data is subject to automated expiration policies.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Azure Open AI
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
We use Azure LLM, and there is no configuration that guides to store customer data.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
The tenancy policy will reflect to Azure Open AI's tenancy policy.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
The residency policy will reflect to Azure Open AI's data residency policy.