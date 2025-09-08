Will Wise is an AI-powered assistant for Slack that helps teams and individuals work smarter. It summarises conversations, drafts announcements, and answers questions, keeping everyone focused, aligned, and productive without leaving Slack. --- Key Features :sparkles: AI Mentions – Ask questions, brainstorm, or get quick help in channels or DMs. :memo: Summaries for Threads – Get instant, concise recaps of long Slack discussions. :loudspeaker: Smart Announcements – Draft clear, professional team updates in seconds. :envelope_with_arrow: Private Follow-ups – Move threads into your DMs for focused next steps. --- Getting Started 1. Add and Configure Models Go to the Home tab, select an OpenAI or Gemini model from the list, and enter your API key to connect Will Wise. After setup, your chosen model becomes available to everyone in the workspace. You can configure multiple models and fine-tune options like temperature or token limits to suit your team’s needs. 2. Add Will to a Channel or Send a Direct Message To start using Will Wise, invite it to a Slack channel where your team collaborates — or simply send it a direct message. Once added, you can ask questions, request summaries, or generate announcements directly from your conversations. 3. Use Shortcuts for Efficiency Take advantage of Slack’s built-in shortcuts to trigger actions instantly:



- “Summarize” — On any message, use this shortcut to receive a concise summary of the entire thread directly in your DMs.

- “Reply me in DM” — Use this shortcut to move a thread’s context to your direct messages, continue the conversation privately, or ask follow-up questions. --- Notes Will Wise uses advanced language models like OpenAI and Gemini. While these tools are powerful, AI-generated content may occasionally be inaccurate. Review all output before relying on it for important communications. --- Why Will Wise - Save time by instantly summarizing long Slack threads

- Stay aligned with clear team announcements drafted in seconds

- Boost productivity by handling tasks directly in Slack without switching tools

- Keep focus by moving noisy conversations into private DMs