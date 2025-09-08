Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Will Wise retains customer data only for the time necessary to fulfill its intended purpose. By default, message content used for processing (e.g. summarization or classification) is not stored permanently. Configuration settings (e.g. selected LLM model, temperature, token limits) are retained as long as the workspace uses the app.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Customer data is not archived. When a workspace removes the app, all associated data is hard-deleted, including API keys, user configurations, and workspace settings. No recovery is possible after deletion.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Will Wise stores only minimal metadata (e.g. user preferences, model configurations) in encrypted form. No message content from Slack is stored after processing. All data is stored following best practices for encryption at rest and in transit.
Sedi dei data center
Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted (containerized backend services and encrypted database)
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Gemini 1.5 Flash-8B, Gemini 1.5 Pro, Gemini 2.0 Flash, Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite, Gemini 1.5 Flash, GPT-4O, GPT-4 Turbo Preview, GPT-3.5 Turbo
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
LLM interactions are configured to not retain customer data. Prompts and completions are ephemeral and used only for generating responses in real-time.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
LLMs are used in stateless, request-only mode. No training or fine-tuning is performed on customer inputs. No customer-specific data is retained by the LLM provider.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
LLM providers (e.g., OpenAI) store and process data in accordance with their regional policies. No message content is stored on the LLM side after processing.