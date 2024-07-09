Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Robusta Dev LTD has formal retention and disposal procedures in place to guide the secure retention and disposal of company and customer data. Data is stored up to 24 months

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Robusta Dev LTD will remove customer's data, as part of the automatic retention procedure, or upon customer request.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Robusta Dev LTD is SOC2 compliant, and is following security best practices for data storage. Data is stored in Supabase, a managed PostgreSQL service. All data in encrypted at transit and at rest. Daily backups are performed to ensure data integrity and recovery.

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://docs.google.com/document/d/1-nn9Zgbcli3BSR6Of_Vp8hTRwpodq9Ae-KP2wLf0uOA/edit?tab=t.0

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i By Default: Azure Open AI - gpt4o. Customer can configure any LLM of his choice

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM LLM is used only for inference, and is not trained or store any customer data

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM LLM is used only for inference, and is not trained or store any customer data