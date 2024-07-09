Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Robusta Dev LTD has formal retention and disposal procedures in place to guide the secure retention and disposal of company and customer data.
Data is stored up to 24 months
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Robusta Dev LTD will remove customer's data, as part of the automatic retention procedure, or upon customer request.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Robusta Dev LTD is SOC2 compliant, and is following security best practices for data storage.
Data is stored in Supabase, a managed PostgreSQL service.
All data in encrypted at transit and at rest.
Daily backups are performed to ensure data integrity and recovery.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
By Default: Azure Open AI - gpt4o. Customer can configure any LLM of his choice
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
LLM is used only for inference, and is not trained or store any customer data
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
LLM is used only for inference, and is not trained or store any customer data
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
LLM is used only for inference, and is not trained or store any customer data