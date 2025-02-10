Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati reMarkable is based in Norway, which means we adhere to strict GDPR requirements when it comes to processing personal information. Given that our customers are located worldwide, we also strive to comply with other applicable privacy and data protection laws, such as the UK GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other U.S. state privacy laws. Regardless of your location, you will always receive the same high level of data protection and privacy.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati reMarkable is based in Norway, which means we adhere to strict GDPR requirements when it comes to processing personal information. Given that our customers are located worldwide, we also strive to comply with other applicable privacy and data protection laws, such as the UK GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other U.S. state privacy laws. Regardless of your location, you will always receive the same high level of data protection and privacy.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati reMarkable is based in Norway, which means we adhere to strict GDPR requirements when it comes to processing personal information. Given that our customers are located worldwide, we also strive to comply with other applicable privacy and data protection laws, such as the UK GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other U.S. state privacy laws. Regardless of your location, you will always receive the same high level of data protection and privacy.

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://support.remarkable.com/s/article/reMarkable-s-privacy-policy

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i OpenAI

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM As of July 2023, OpenAI does not use API data submitted via its API to train or improve its models. This includes all inputs and outputs from API calls.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM OpenAI's API services operate in a multi-tenant environment. Each customer's data is logically isolated from others through strict access controls and API authentication mechanisms.