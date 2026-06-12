Atlassian Rovo

It is important to understand how Rovo and Atlassian handle permissions and your data. As with any generative AI product, experiences and quality can vary and be dependent on a number of things including the knowledge sources provided, the user's access, and the probabilistic nature of LLMs (large language models) Connections with third-party apps Rovo includes features that are designed to integrate with third-party apps. For example, you may connect third-party apps to Rovo using connectors. Before connecting to a third-party app, we recommend reviewing the types of data stored in that app, and confirming that connecting the data aligns with your internal data use policies and practices. See Manage Rovo connectors for more information. Connecting Rovo with third-party apps may give third parties access to information you choose to use in connection with their apps, and your use of third-party apps and information you share may be governed by their terms and policies, including their privacy policies. For example, if you use an Agent purchased by your organization from Atlassian Marketplace, your use of that Agent is subject to the third-party’s terms and policies. For more detail, see