Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We store minimal user and message data required for core functionality. User info (e.g., user ID, email) is stored securely and removed upon uninstallation or request. All data is encrypted in transit and at rest.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Users may request deletion of their personal data by contacting us at hello@adeption.io. Upon receiving and verifying the request, we will process the deletion in accordance with our data retention and privacy policies. Inactive data is securely archived with encryption and restricted access, while sensitive or obsolete data is permanently deleted using secure methods and documented procedures. Special handling is applied to sensitive or legally protected data.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati The Data Storage Policy outlines secure and consistent practices for storing data at Adeption, covering digital and physical data. It specifies approved storage locations, access controls, encryption methods, and backup requirements.

Sedi dei data center Irlanda, Paesi Bassi

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud services

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Microsoft Azure

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://drive.google.com/file/d/186qKfRyVQtQO2D8oFgzog9WaBFAPrBAW/view

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i GPT 4-o

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM We prioritize no data retention for LLM tools and prohibit use of customer data for model training. Any necessary temporary storage must be controlled, region-specific, and aligned with Adeption's policies.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM We ensure data privacy, security, and legal compliance when using LLMs. We maintain ownership of all inputs and outputs, prioritize platforms with zero retention or single-tenant setups, and adhere to data residency laws.