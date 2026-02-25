Criteri di conservazione dei dati
https://www.clarify.ai/privacy
Data Retention
We retain personal data only for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected, as outlined in this Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law. Specifically:
• Account Information: If you request the deletion of your account, we will delete your personal data associated with your account. Additionally, accounts that remain inactive for a period of three (3) months may be subject to deletion.
• Customer Content: Any files, documents, or other content you provide will be retained as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you with our services.
• Payment Information: Payment details are processed by our third-party payment providers and are not stored on our systems.
Please note that we may retain certain information as necessary to comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. After the applicable retention period, we will either delete or anonymize your personal data.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
https://www.clarify.ai/privacy
Modifying or Deleting Your Personal Data
If you have any questions about reviewing, modifying, or deleting your personal data, you can contact us directly at support@getclarify.ai. We may not be able to modify or delete your personal data in all circumstances.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Claude Sonnet 4-6
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Anthropic's API does not use inputs or outputs for model training. Per Anthropic's API terms, data may be retained up to 30 days for trust and safety, then automatically deleted. Clarify does not persist raw prompts or completions.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Clarify uses the Anthropic API (Claude) to process user messages. Each workspace's data is logically isolated — no customer data is shared across tenants. Clarify does not fine-tune or train models on customer data.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
LLM requests are processed by Anthropic's API infrastructure in the United States. Slack message content and CRM context are not stored or replicated to other regions.