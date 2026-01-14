OnCallManager

@platform-oncall How do I restart the service?) and get instant AI-generated answers based on your team's knowledge base. The bot learns from your team's answers over time, building institutional knowledge automatically.### Knowledge Base with Google Docs Integration
@platform-oncall,
@support-duty). When the rotation shifts, the usergroup updates automatically — so @mentioning always reaches the right person.### Flexible Overrides
/view-rotation-schedule to quickly check upcoming schedules for any rotation. Filter by name to find exactly what you need.## Use Cases- Engineering On-Call: Rotate through your SRE or DevOps team with weekly shifts. AI answers incident questions from your runbooks.
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