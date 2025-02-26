Birthday Bot • Wishly

:birthday: Birthday and Work Anniversary Greetings — Acknowledge and celebrate your coworkers' special days.‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾
:tada: Engaging & Tailorable Copywriting — Wishly delivers warm and lively messages, with the option to include a GIF or personalize each note.
:negative_squared_cross_mark: Opt-out Feature — Individuals can choose not to participate in birthday or work anniversary celebrations if they wish.
:no_bell: Weekend Flexibility — For birthdays on weekends, decide whether to send greetings the following Monday or a bit early on Friday.
:date: Upcoming Events Overview — Browse upcoming events and search for anyone's birthday with ease.
:arrows_counterclockwise: Seamless Date Collection — Allow Wishly to automatically reach out to colleagues for their birth dates.
:ledger: Bulk Import via Spreadsheet — Utilize a provided spreadsheet to import important dates effortlessly.
:lock: Integration with Private Channels — Add Wishly to any public or private channels within your workspace.
:alarm_clock: Advance Buddies Notifications — Get timely reminders about upcoming birthdays and work anniversaries.
:speaking_head_in_silhouette: Multi-language Support — Celebrate in English, French, Spanish, or Portuguese, whether it's aniversário, cumpleaños, or anniversaire—Wishly has you covered!
:one: It Offers the Most Comprehensive FeaturesSay goodbye to traditional birthday cards! With Wishly, you can keep track of birthdays and always send your wishes punctually.
:two: It's Incredibly User-Friendly
:three: It's the Most Cost-Effective Option — Up to 75% Less Expensive Than Competitors
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