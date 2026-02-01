Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Messages sent to the Airtable app in Slack are forwarded to Airtable's AI agent ("Omni") for processing. Message content is stored in the associated Airtable app and governed by Airtable's app data retention policy. Data is retained until the app is deleted. User and channel display names are retrieved from Slack but Airtable does not retain that data in any of its databases. The data is retrieved on demand and is only visible to authorized users whenever they wish to view the configuration of their Slack integration. The user access tokens that are used to fetch that information are retained until a user deletes their Airtable/Slack integration or until the user's Airtable account is deleted.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati You may access, correct, amend, or delete Content within Airtable. You control and have access to all Content you upload. Content you delete (including Content containing personal data) may be retained in archived or backup copies in order to enable you to use certain features like revision history and base snapshots. If you are running into issues performing any of these actions yourself as part of an individual rights request, please contact us at privacy@airtable.com.If this is not part of an individual rights request, please contact support@airtable.com. For instructions on how to permanently delete Content from your Airtable account due to account closure or churn or you simply wish the data to be deleted from your account, please contact us at support@airtable.com.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati When you visit the Airtable website or use one of the Airtable apps, the transmission of information between your device and our servers is encrypted in transit using TLSv1.2 or higher. At rest, Airtable encrypts data using AES-256.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti, Australia, Germania

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Airtable hosts data in AWS using a multi-tenant architecture with logical data segregation. Data is stored across managed storage services and protected through encryption, access controls, and monitoring.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://www.airtable.com/company/subprocessors

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM https://www.airtable.com/company/ai-terms#6-data-retention

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Airtable maintains a multi-tenant architecture with logical data segregation, ensuring that customer data is isolated and accessible only to authorized users within each tenant. https://www.airtable.com/company/ai-terms