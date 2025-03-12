Criteri di conservazione dei dati
SecureFlag retains only the data necessary to support the app functionality, such as installation and state details. All data is securely stored and managed in accordance with our internal data retention policy. No message content or Slack user PII is stored, except for email addresses obtained from the SecureFlag subscription for personal notifications.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
SecureFlag removes data in accordance with our data retention policy. When the app is uninstalled from a workspace, the associated data is marked as inactive and retained for up to one year before being permanently deleted.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
SecureFlag stores all data securely in accordance with our internal data storage policies. Data related to the app is encrypted both at rest and in transit using industry-standard encryption protocols, with all public access fully restricted.
Sedi dei data center
Irlanda
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no