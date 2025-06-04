Criteri di conservazione dei dati
By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of their contract with Cube.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Customer’s data may be deleted within one month after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law. Once deleted, a company’s data cannot be restored. Cube may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This request must be made by the customer. Cube will hard delete all information from currently-running production systems within one month of the deletion request.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Cube configures full, daily database backups for all data stored for us by our cloud services provider. Backups are retained for 35 days. If a database instance is deleted, all associated backups are also automatically deleted. Backups are periodically tested by the Cube engineering team.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Claude Sonnet via AWS Bedrock
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
AWS Bedrock doesn't store or log your prompts and completions.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
No customer data is used to train or fine-tune the underlying models. The customer retains full control over whether and how LLM features are enabled in your environment.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
LLM models are used in US based regions via AWS.