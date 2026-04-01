Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati ezCater is hosted in Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the United States

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://security.ezcater.com/