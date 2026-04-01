Criteri di conservazione dei dati
ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
ezCater is hosted in Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the United States
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no