Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Perfect Wiki retains user data only for as long as necessary to provide the Slack integration service. We do not store Slack messages or any personal user data beyond what is required for functionality, such as user IDs and authentication tokens.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati We do not archive user data. If a user uninstalls the Perfect Wiki Slack add-in, all related data (e.g., access tokens, user identifiers) will be permanently deleted within 180 days.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati All data is securely stored using industry-standard encryption protocols. Data is hosted on trusted cloud infrastructure located in the United States, Germany, United Kingdom & Canada. We do not share, sell, or expose any user data to third parties.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti, Germania, Regno Unito, Francia, Canada

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati It's cloud hosted solution

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Google Cloud Platform

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i ChatGPT

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM Perfect Wiki does not train LLM models on customer data. Input data sent to ChatGPT is not stored or used to improve underlying models. We do not retain LLM prompts or responses beyond the duration required to generate the response in real time.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Perfect Wiki uses ChatGPT to provide AI-powered answers and content suggestions. Each customer's data is logically isolated during processing to ensure strict data separation. No cross-customer data access occurs at any point.