Criteri di conservazione dei dati
At Ivy, we only store the tasks you create and manage within our app (descriptions, status, and timestamps). We do not collect or store any personal information about users or team information from your Slack workspace. Task data is retained while you actively use the app.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Ivy automatically deletes all your task data when you uninstall the app from your Slack workspace. If you wish to have your data removed while still using the app, you can request immediate deletion at any time by contacting us at info@tryivy.app.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Ivy stores your task data following industry software standards and best practices. All data is securely maintained in both a cloud-hosted PostgreSQL database provided by render.com and in official Redis cloud solutions. These enterprise-grade platforms ensure your task data remains secure, available, and properly backed up.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
redis.com, render.com
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no