LawWiz Assistant

LawWiz is your simple, powerful & affordable collection of 1,000+ AI-enhanced legal tools, services & CLE.
1. What is LawWiz?
LawWiz is your simple, powerful & affordable collection of 1,000+ AI-enhanced legal tools, calculators, utilities, services & continuing legal education for legal professionals.
Become a legal wizard with our free 6-month trial before upgrading to our Annual Plan for only $100 yearly at https://www.lawwiz.com
. Also, visit us on all social media at @LawWizOfficial. LawWiz was formerly known as Toolkit.law
.
2. What Problem Does This App Solve?
Most legal tools are scattered across websites, documents, and outdated platforms. LawWiz for Slack eliminates the need to leave your workspace to find critical legal resources. With simple slash commands, you can instantly pull up relevant tools, webinar links, or legal forms – all without disrupting your workflow.
3. How It Works in Slack
After installing, LawWiz adds a set of custom slash commands to your Slack workspace. You can type commands like:
/lawwiz
/lawwiz-webinars
/lawwiz-tools
/lawwiz-self
/lawwiz-numbers
/lawwiz-suites
/create-poll
Each command will return a list of categorized links directly inside Slack. You can click any link to open the corresponding legal tool, helpsheet, or video on the LawWiz platform in a new browser tab.
For example:
/lawwiz-webinars returns links to CLE webinars, cruise content, CLE sharing tools, and reporting forms.
4. Popular Features Include:
• Calculators — Court deadlines, child support, and more
• Webinars & CLE — Easily access and track CLE content
• Document Tools — PDF editor, redaction tools, and file converters
• Self-Help Tools — Legal rights, automation, and productivity boosters
5. Quick Setup – No Coding Needed
Just click “Add to Slack” and authorize the app. No configuration is required. LawWiz is ready to use out-of-the-box.
6. Privacy & Security
LawWiz only requests minimal Slack permissions and does not access or store any messages. It operates via public slash commands and returns only pre-approved resource links.
Bring 1,000+ legal tools to your fingertips — without leaving Slack.
Install LawWiz today and streamline your legal workflow.