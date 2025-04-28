Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Mavis retains the Customer Data we receive as described in our Privacy Policy for as long as you use our Services or as necessary to fulfil the purpose(s) for which it was collected, provide our Services, resolve disputes, establish legal defenses, conduct audits, pursue legitimate business purposes, enforce our agreements, and comply with applicable laws.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Mavis will erase the data once the retention period has passed and backups of the data will be deleted after a 30 day period. If you would like to request your data be deleted, please email legal@mavislabs.ai with your request.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Data is stored at multiple redundant locations in order to ensure availability. Security controls, such as encryption at rest, are used to protect data from accidental or unlawful destruction, alteration or disclosure.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud storage

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i OpenAI

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM OpenAI application state data is persisted from some API features in order to fulfill the tasks or requests until deleted and API logs for 30 days as part of abuse monitoring.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM OpenAI uses shared infrastructure within the US Region.