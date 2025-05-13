Criteri di conservazione dei dati
The default retention setting for Customer Data is to keep everything for as long as the Syntro account exists. Customers can decide to delete their data. You can read more of our security practices at: https://www.dailybot.com/security — You can read more about data retention in our privacy policy at: https://syntro.io/privacy-policy
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Upon DailyBot organization and customer deletion, DailyBot deletes customer data from the production environments within 6 days after request. Our backups are deleted within 14 days.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
DailyBot’s servers, databases and artifacts are securely hosted on Amazon AWS in the U.S. AWS certifies their physical security with comprehensive compliance and controls, including allowing physical access to personnel with a validated business need, logged and monitored access, electronic surveillance and professional security personnel at all data center entry points. AWS is accredited against multiple security industry certifications including ISO27001. More details are available from the AWS website. Each and every connection made to DailyBot is end-to-end encrypted over HTTPS, using TLS 1.2. DailyBot forces HTTPS for all services, including our public website. Our Enterprise customers data is stored in containers encrypted with AES256 (a 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard) in multiple physical locations within the United States.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti, Antigua e Barbuda
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud storage
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Amazon AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
GPT4o
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
We don’t offer user-controlled data retention settings; instead, we follow OpenAI and Anthropic’s default retention policies. These providers retain data only as needed for operations and legal compliance. Our security follows industry standards.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Customers can toggle LLM processing for their Syntro agent. We use models from OpenAI and Anthropic ensuring data privacy. Users retain data rights, and both providers allow data retention management, encryption, and controls to comply with policies.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
OpenAI models process data in the US, while Anthropic’s models allow customer-defined data residency. DailyBot maintains SOC2 Type II compliance, with all services based in the US, ensuring adherence to regional data storage and processing regulations.