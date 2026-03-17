Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We retain data only as long as needed for business/contractual/regulatory purposes, then securely delete or archive it; PII is deleted or de-identified when it no longer has a business use. Customer data is deleted within 60 days of contract termination.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati We follow a documented retention schedule and delete or de-identify PII when it’s no longer needed, with customer data deleted within 60 days of contract termination (and deletion cascaded to backups/archives once retention obligations are met).

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Data is classified, access-controlled, and encrypted in transit (TLS) and at rest (AES-256), with encrypted, segregated backups and annual restore tests. We retain data only as needed and delete customer data within 60 days of contract termination; production data is not used in non-prod.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS, Azure, GCP

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://levenza.com/subprocessors

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i Google Cloud (Gemini, Anthropic Claude), AWS Bedrock (Anthropic Claude)

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM We do not train models and do not store customer prompts or outputs for training with Google Gemini or Anthropic Claude.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM By default, Levenza processes LLM requests in US regions across Google Cloud and AWS Bedrock, and does not allow training of provider models on our customers' data.