Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We retain data only as long as needed for business/contractual/regulatory purposes, then securely delete or archive it; PII is deleted or de-identified when it no longer has a business use. Customer data is deleted within 60 days of contract termination.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We follow a documented retention schedule and delete or de-identify PII when it’s no longer needed, with customer data deleted within 60 days of contract termination (and deletion cascaded to backups/archives once retention obligations are met).
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Data is classified, access-controlled, and encrypted in transit (TLS) and at rest (AES-256), with encrypted, segregated backups and annual restore tests. We retain data only as needed and delete customer data within 60 days of contract termination; production data is not used in non-prod.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS, Azure, GCP
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Google Cloud (Gemini, Anthropic Claude), AWS Bedrock (Anthropic Claude)
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
We do not train models and do not store customer prompts or outputs for training with Google Gemini or Anthropic Claude.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
By default, Levenza processes LLM requests in US regions across Google Cloud and AWS Bedrock, and does not allow training of provider models on our customers' data.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Levenza accesses Google Gemini via Google Cloud (Vertex AI), and Anthropic Claude via Google Cloud (Vertex AI) and AWS Bedrock. We do not train on customer data and do not commingle customer data for model training.