Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Rephrase does not retain any message content. Rephrased text is processed in memory and immediately discarded after the interaction is complete. The only data retained is OAuth tokens necessary for authentication and message delivery.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Users can revoke the app’s access at any time via Slack’s app settings, which immediately invalidates their token. Upon revocation, all associated tokens are removed from our database. We do not archive user data or store any historical Slack content.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
OAuth tokens are securely stored in our database using encrypted environment variables and best practices. No Slack messages or rephrased content are stored. Message content is only transmitted temporarily to a third-party AI API for processing, and not persisted.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Google’s Gemini
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Rephrase does not store message content.
Google Gemini does not retain or log prompts or completions when used via API.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Rephrase sends message content to Google’s Gemini API for processing.
No data is stored by Rephrase or used for training.
Google does not retain or log content per their generative AI data protection terms.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Message content is processed by Google Gemini in the United States.
Data is not stored or persisted by Rephrase or Google.