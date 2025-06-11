Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We retain user data only as long as necessary to fulfill the purpose it was collected for, such as providing app functionality, ensuring service reliability, and meeting legal or regulatory
requirements. Data is categorized and assigned specific retention periods based on its type:
User Account Data: Retained until the account is deleted or the user requests removal. Data will be fully deleted within 7 days of the deletion request.
Logs and Analytics Data: Retained for internal analysis and improvement purposes for up to 180 days. After this period, the data is anonymized or permanently deleted.
We conduct periodic reviews to ensure data is only stored for its intended purpose. Once the retention period expires, data is securely deleted or anonymized as per compliance standards.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Archived data is securely stored and deleted after the retention period ends, following compliance with relevant regulations.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All user data is securely stored with industry-standard encryption. Access is strictly controlled, role-based, and logged to prevent unauthorized access. Regular backups and disaster recovery plans ensure data availability and protection against loss. We comply with regulations such as GDPR and CCPA, with routine audits and monitoring to maintain high security and privacy standards.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no