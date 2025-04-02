Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Anysphere retains Customer Data only for as long as an account is active or otherwise necessary to perform our contractual obligations, comply with legal duties, resolve disputes, preserve legal rights, or enforce agreements. Retention periods are determined by the type of data and the purpose for which it was collected, and outdated or unused data is destroyed at the earliest reasonable opportunity.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati When a customer terminates its account or requests deletion, Anysphere removes or anonymizes Customer Data in accordance with the retention schedule above, except where we have a legal obligation or compelling legitimate interest to retain it (e.g., for fraud prevention or to meet regulatory requirements).

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati All production data is encrypted in transit and at rest and stored exclusively in Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers, managed under our least-privilege access controls and industry-standard security measures.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud-hosted (multi-tenant SaaS running entirely on AWS infrastructure; no on-prem components).

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://trust.cursor.com/subprocessors

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i OpenAI, Anthropic, XAI, Gemini, Cursor

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM ZDR

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM If Privacy Mode is on, no data is retained or used for training by Cursor or third parties. If Privacy Mode is off, Cursor may store limited usage and code data to improve product features but never for third-party training.