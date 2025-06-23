Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Finout will retain customer data for as long as the customer has an active contract with the company. All customer data will be removed from the Finout systems within 30 days of contract termination or a customer request.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Finout will remove customer data after the current year + on previous year so the longer we keep the data is for 2 years. After that the data will be deleted. Some of our enterprise customers purchase archival services that allows them to retain for longer

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati All customer data is stored with adherence to all relevant legal and security frameworks and is all encrypted at rest and stored in high availability storage locations with multipel replicas available.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti, Germania

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud Hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://www.finout.io/sub-processor