Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Dust retains customer data according to customer instructions and the Data Processing Addendum. Data is deleted at the end of the contractual relationship unless required by law to be archived. Customers can delete their data at any time during the contract by using the "delete" button.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Customer data is archived or removed in line with the data retention policy and upon customer request. Data is purged or removed when customers leave the service, following best practices.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Customer data is stored on enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure with encryption at rest and in transit. Data residency options are available for enterprise customers.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti, Francia
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud Platform
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
OpenAI models, Anthropic Claude models, Gemini, Mistral, Fireworks AI.
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Dust transmits Customer Data to Foundation Model Providers when interacting with LLMs.
Detailed Information: Foundation Model Supplementary Terms of Service - https://www.notion.so/Foundation-M
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Models are hosted in the US for OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini & Fireworks AI, and EU for Mistral.
No data is hosted at Foundation Model Providers (see retention settings below).