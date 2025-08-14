Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati TheAIExtract-HelpBot does not retain any user files, message content, or document data after processing is complete. Temporary data is held only for the duration of each request/session and is deleted immediately after processing.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati No files or user messages are archived. All files and message content are deleted immediately after processing. OAuth tokens are deleted upon app uninstallation.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati We do not permanently store any files or message data. Only minimal OAuth credentials are kept securely to maintain the Slack integration. No files or document contents are ever stored beyond session.

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i Meta llama via Groq LLM

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM No user data, files, or prompts are stored or retained by TheAIExtract-HelpBot or by Groq after each request is completed.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Each customer’s data is processed in isolation and is not used to train, retrain, or improve the language model.