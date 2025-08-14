Unlock insights from your documents – right inside Slack!
TheAIExtract-HelpBot is an AI-powered assistant that helps you summarize, extract, and ask questions about your PDF, Word, image, and scanned files without leaving Slack.
Key Features
• Quickly summarize PDFs, Word documents, images, and scanned files
• Extract useful information from resumes, invoices, forms, and more
• Ask questions about a document and receive AI-generated insights
• Supports PDF, DOCX, DOC, JPG, PNG, and scanned/text files
• Privacy-first: files are processed securely and not stored after your session
How It Works
Add TheAIExtract-HelpBot to your Slack workspace
Upload a supported file in a channel or direct message
Ask the bot to summarize, extract information, or answer questions
Receive AI-generated results directly in Slack within seconds
Who Is It For?
• Recruiters & HR teams reviewing many resumes
• Project teams collaborating on documents
• Anyone who wants faster insights from files without manual effort
Data Privacy
Your files are processed securely and are not stored after your session.
All document handling is session-based and designed for privacy.
Privacy Policy: https://theaiextract-helpbot.bugendaitech.com/privacy
AI Disclaimer
This app uses a Large Language Model (LLM) to analyze and generate text.
AI-generated output may sometimes be inaccurate, incomplete, or contain unintended content.
Please review all responses carefully and do not rely solely on AI output for decision-making.
Support
Questions or need help? Contact sales@bugendaitech.com