SimplePerf by BuddiesHR.com

« SimplePerf made our performance reviews simple and actionable. We went from chaos to clarity in one cycle. »‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾What can you do with SimplePerf?
Emma T., COO
« It’s the first tool that made our managers actually look forward to review season. »
Carlos M., VP of Engineering
« Our entire team completed reviews on time for the first time ever. The Slack reminders were a game changer. »
Lydia R., People Manager
:compass: Run performance reviews effortlessly — Create cycles, collect feedback, and track progress in one place.‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾Why is SimplePerf the best performance review software?
:speech_balloon: Flexible templates — Self-reviews, manager reviews, peer feedback... tailor questions to your culture and goals.
:bell: Slack integration — Send automated reminders and follow-ups to teammates who haven’t filled their parts yet.
:bar_chart: Actionable insights — Identify top performers, track progress over time, and prepare for growth conversations.
:feather: Zero admin overload — Forget complex HR tools, focus on meaningful discussions.
:one: It’s built for modern teams — simple, fast, and transparent.‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾About BuddiesHR
:two: It’s the easiest to use (source)
:three: It’s the most affordable — starting at just $1/user/month.
We develop apps for Slack to help People Teams and Founders build an amazing company culture that attracts and retains top talent.
:coffee: Alfy — Coffee and Donut Chat
:birthday: Billy — Birthday and work anniversary celebrations
:clap: Clappy — Kudos, Praise, Shoutout
:palm_tree: Palmy — Vacation & Leave Tracker
:octopus: Pulsy — Polls, Surveys & eNPS
:card_index_dividers: Linky — Org Chart & Employee Directory
:clipboard: Stany — Daily Asynchronous Standups
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