Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati How long we keep the personal information we collect depends on the nature of the information, the purpose for which it is used, how sensitive it is, the amount of the personal information, the potential risk of harm from unauthorized use or disclosure, and our regulatory, legal, tax, accounting and other obligations. In general, we will retain your personal information for the length of time reasonably needed to fulfill the purposes outlined in our privacy policy (including for as long as need to provide you or our business customer with products and services), unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law or our business customer or you request that we delete the personal information.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Builder.io retains customer data only as long as necessary for business or contractual reasons. Upon contract termination or customer request, data is deleted from production and backups following standard GCP lifecycle retention schedules. Removal processes are automated where supported and verified by engineering teams.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati All customer and system data is stored within Google Cloud Platform (GCP) in Builder-managed projects. Data storage is encrypted at rest and in transit using AES-256 and TLS 1.2+. Access is restricted by role and identity via IAM and Google Workspace authentication.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati GCP

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://trust.builder.io/subprocessors

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i OpenAI GPT-5, GPT-5 Mini, Sonnet 4.5, Haiku 4.5,

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM LLM prompts and completions sent through OpenAI and Anthropic are not stored by Builder beyond short-term caching for debugging or feature enhancement. Both OpenAI and Anthropic retain limited request metadata (per their own privacy policies) but do not u

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Builder’s use of AI (via OpenAI and Anthropic APIs) is tenant-isolated. Builder does not share enterprise customer data between tenants or with AI model providers for training. Only self-serve/free-tier user inputs may be used to improve internal AI featu