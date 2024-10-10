Coassemble Pty Ltd shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine retention periods for their data. Personally identifiable information (PII) shall be deleted or de-identified as soon as it no longer has a business use.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati

Data classified as restricted or confidential shall be securely deleted when no longer needed. Coassemble Pty Ltd shall assess the data and disposal practices of third-party vendors in accordance with the Third-Party Management Policy. Only third-parties who meet Coassemble Pty Ltd requirements for secure data disposal shall be used for storage and processing of restricted or confidential data. Coassemble Pty Ltd shall ensure that all restricted and confidential data is securely deleted from company devices prior to, or at the time of, disposal. Confidential and Restricted hardcopy materials shall be shredded or otherwise disposed of using a secure method. Personally identifiable information (PII) shall be collected, used and retained only for as long as the company has a legitimate business purpose. PII shall be securely deleted and disposed of following contract termination in accordance with company policy, contractual commitments and all relevant laws and regulations. PII shall also be deleted in response to a verified request from a consumer or data subject, where the company does not have a legitimate business interest or other legal obligation to retain the data. Users can request permanent deletion of individual data, by contacting gday@coassemble.com