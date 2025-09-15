Criteri di conservazione dei dati
There is no retention of customer data.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
There is no retention of customer data.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
There is no retention of customer data.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
OpenAI GPT, Google Gemini, Claude Anthropic
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
0-day retention: Your data will not be stored by the LLM provider.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
On Glean key, the following safeguards are offered:
0-day retention: Your data will not be stored by the LLM provider.
Data will not be used to train any custom large language models.
Data encryption: All data is encrypted in transit.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
For default Glean Key model, the precise region where the LLM actually runs is determined by the Glean system and/or the LLM provider’s available regions.