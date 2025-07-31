Tiliter Vision Bot

Tiliter Bot for Slack brings the power of AI image analysis directly into your Slack workspace. Designed for fast, no-code interaction, the bot enables teams to extract, validate, and analyse visual information by simply uploading an image and selecting the appropriate Vision Agent. Whether you're processing receipts, checking packaging for errors, inspecting cleanliness, or counting specific objects, the bot automates manual visual checks using AI - with results returned in seconds. :round_pushpin: When invited to a channel, the bot automatically responds to image uploads in that channel. Getting started:

• Use /set-apikey to connect your account

• Select a Vision Agent with /choose-agent

• Optionally configure inputs with /set-agent-input

• Upload an image and receive structured results in the thread Vision Agents include:

• Receipt Processor — Extract line items, totals, and tax details from receipts or invoices

• Damage Detector — Identify dents, cracks, and other issues in equipment or goods

• Cleanliness Evaluator — Assess the hygiene of a room, vehicle, or surface

• Label Validator — Verify packaging labels contain expected text or values

• Object Counter — Count items in an image (e.g. packages, bottles, parts)

• Object Validator — Confirm presence of required items or packaging elements

• Text Extractor — Pull structured text from signs, documents, or images No installation complexity. No engineering required. Just plug in your API key, invite the bot, and go. AI Disclaimer:

This app uses AI to analyse visual data. While Vision Agents are designed to be highly accurate, results may occasionally be incorrect or incomplete. Always verify critical outputs before making decisions based on AI-generated insights.