Tiliter Vision Bot

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Tiliter retains Customer Data only as long as necessary to deliver Vision AI results or support debugging. Uploaded images are stored and may be retained briefly to ensure functionality and support. Data is not used for training or shared with third parties beyond required infrastructure providers.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Uploaded images and related Customer Data are removed in accordance with Tiliter’s internal data handling procedures. Images are not archived unless otherwise agreed with the customer.
To request deletion, access, or transfer of your personal data, please email us at admin@tiliter.com.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Tiliter stores Customer Data securely using modern cloud infrastructure and industry-standard access controls. All stored data is handled in compliance with applicable privacy and security regulations.
Sedi dei data center
Australia, Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud Platform
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Google Gemini and others via Tiliter’s internal Vision Agent infrastructure. The model is not directly exposed to customers.
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Tiliter stores input images and LLM-generated outputs for a limited period to support result delivery, debugging, or customer workflows. Data is not used for model training and is not shared with third parties beyond infrastructure providers.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Each customer’s data is isolated and processed independently. Data is not shared across customers. LLM outputs are generated as part of the customer’s request pipeline and scoped to their session.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Data is processed in Google Cloud regions selected by Tiliter, primarily in Australia. No intentional cross-region transfers outside of these areas.