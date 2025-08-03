Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Creatify does not store any Customer Data beyond the time required to process and respond to Slack user requests. No message or personal information is retained after task completion.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Admax by Creatify does not store or archive any Customer Data. All data is processed transiently and removed immediately after use.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Admax by Creatify does not store any Customer Data. All data is processed in real-time and discarded immediately after use.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
ChatGPT
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Admax does not retain any customer data processed by the LLM. All data is used for real-time analysis only and is immediately discarded after processing. No data is stored or logged.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Creatify’s LLM operates on servers hosted in the AWS US region. All processing is performed within this geographic zone. No customer data is stored after processing.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
All data processed by Admax’s LLM remains within the United States, on AWS servers. Customer data is not transferred or processed outside of the US region.