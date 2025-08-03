Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Creatify does not store any Customer Data beyond the time required to process and respond to Slack user requests. No message or personal information is retained after task completion.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Admax by Creatify does not store or archive any Customer Data. All data is processed transiently and removed immediately after use.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Admax by Creatify does not store any Customer Data. All data is processed in real-time and discarded immediately after use.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i ChatGPT

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM Admax does not retain any customer data processed by the LLM. All data is used for real-time analysis only and is immediately discarded after processing. No data is stored or logged.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Creatify’s LLM operates on servers hosted in the AWS US region. All processing is performed within this geographic zone. No customer data is stored after processing.