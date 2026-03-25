Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We retain customer data only for as long as it is necessary to provide services, meet legal requirements, or fulfill contractual obligations. Retention periods are regularly reviewed, and data is securely deleted or anonymized once it is no longer required.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Inactive or outdated data is securely archived in restricted storage with limited access. When data no longer serves operational or compliance purposes, it is permanently removed following industry-standard deletion practices.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati All customer data is stored securely using encrypted systems and access controls that protect against unauthorized use. Storage locations are reviewed to ensure compliance with relevant regulations and security standards.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati We host our data on the cloud via AWS, which follows best in class data hosting policies.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i ChatGPT 5.0

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM We retain minimal non-sensitive data strictly for operational purposes. Slack messages and sensitive customer content are discarded after processing and not stored in our systems.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM We store only limited non-sensitive data (such as event IDs, usage context, or configuration) required for the app to function. Sensitive customer content from Slack is never retained or repurposed for model training.