Criteri di conservazione dei dati
The platform applies tiered retention based on data sensitivity. User-generated content remains under user control and can be deleted via DSAR requests. Operational telemetry auto-rotates within 30-90 days, while identity data persists for the account lifetime plus a 30-day grace period after deletion. Meeting data defaults to 90 days but is configurable per organization.
Key Points:
User content (messages, notes, contacts) - user-controlled, deletable on request
Identity data - kept for account lifetime + 30 days post-deletion
Logs/metrics - automatically purged after 30-90 days
Meeting transcripts - default one year, org-configurable if longer is needed
Org configuration - cleared immediately when organization is deleted
DSAR support - users can request data export or deletion
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
- Deletions propagate to backups/DR via scheduled rotation so that data is fully removed within the same 7-30 day window after account closure or verified erasure requests.
- Verified GDPR data subject requests (access/export, rectification, erasure, restriction) are supported and fulfilled within regulatory timelines.
- Subprocessors are contractually required to honor equivalent deletion obligations.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All platform data resides in AWS infrastructure (us-west-2/us-east-2 regions) across three primary storage tiers: PostgreSQL/vectorDB, S3 for files and documents, and Redis for caching and message queues. All storage is encrypted at rest using AES-256, and sensitive fields (like reflection content) have additional application-level encryption. Data is segregated by organization, with role-based access controls enforced throughout.
Key Points:
Primary database - AWS RDS PostgreSQL + vectorDB
Object storage - AWS S3 for files, recordings, and documents
Cache/queues - AWS ElastiCache (Redis) for sessions and message streams
Encryption at rest - AES-256 across all storage layers (RDS, S3, ElastiCache)
Field-level encryption - sensitive content (reflections, etc.) encrypted at application layer
Data segregation - organization-based isolation via org_user_mapping
Region - all data stored in US (us-west-2 / us-east-2)
Access control - least privilege, scoped API keys, OAuth2 based service-to-service auth.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
We use LLMs in the backend but do not directly expose the model to customers nor storing anything to the LLM providers.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
We use LLMs in the backend but do not directly expose the model to customers nor storing anything to the LLM providers.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
We use LLMs in the backend but do not directly expose the model to customers.We use LLMs in the backend but do not directly expose the model to customers nor storing anything to the LLM providers.