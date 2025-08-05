Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Because we do not store survey data or user responses on our infrastructure, our retention period for such data is zero. Data is held in volatile memory only for the milliseconds required to process the transmission to Workday. Once the API call to Workday is successfully completed, the data is purged from our temporary processing layer. System logs are anonymized and retained for [e.g., 30 days] solely for troubleshooting and security auditing purposes.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We do not maintain databases of user-submitted content; therefore, we do not perform data archiving. All long-term storage, archival, and lifecycle management of survey data are governed by the customer’s existing Workday data retention configurations. When a survey is completed, the "source of truth" is exclusively the Workday tenant.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Our app utilizes a "zero-persistence" architecture. Survey responses submitted via Slack are transmitted using secure, encrypted protocols directly to the customer’s designated Workday tenant. No survey response data, personally identifiable information (PII), or metadata is stored on our servers or within the Slack infrastructure. We act solely as a secure conduit to ensure data residency remains entirely within your Workday environment.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no