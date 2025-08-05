Procedura di richiesta di eliminazione dei dati

As we do not store survey responses or employee data on our servers, we cannot directly delete data once it has been transmitted to Workday. Users wishing to exercise their "Right to be Forgotten" or request data deletion should contact their organization’s Workday Administrator. If we receive a request for data deletion, we will coordinate with the customer to confirm that the app’s connection to their Slack workspace is severed, ensuring no further data transmission occurs.