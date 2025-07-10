Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Thor will keep your data as long as you maintain an active subscription. Active customer data is retained for the duration of the customer's active subscription. Usage logs and audit trails are retained for 12 months for security, billing, and compliance purposes. Anonymized and aggregated data is retained indefinitely, and used only for product improvement and trend analysis, with no personally identifiable information (PII).
For more details on our data retention policy see https://app.thor.ai/privacy.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Thor will keep your data as long as you maintain an active subscription. Active customer data is deleted within 30 days following account termination or subscription cancellation. Usage logs and audit trails are automatically purged after the retention period. Anonymized and aggregated data is retained indefinitely.
For more details on our data archival & removal policy see https://app.thor.ai/privacy.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Your data is stored across secure cloud providers. We are fully SOC 2 Type II certified.
All customer data, including Slack messages and application-specific metadata, is stored exclusively in secure data centers located within The United States (us-east region). We utilize our primary sub-processors (listed below), with industry-standard encryption measures for data at rest (AES-256) and in transit (TLS 1.2+).
For more details on our data storage policy see https://app.thor.ai/privacy.
Sedi dei data center
Canada, Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Google Gemini 3.1, Anthropic Claude Sonnet 4.5, Anthropic Claude Haiku 4.5, OpenAI GPT 5.4
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Thor uses zero-retention settings with all LLM providers. Data sent to LLM APIs is transient and not stored beyond the time needed to generate a response. Intermediate data is deleted immediately upon completion. See https://app.thor.ai/privacy.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Customer data processed by LLMs is strictly isolated, with single-tenant isolation available on request. Data sent to LLM providers is never used for model training, per contractual commitments. See https://app.thor.ai/privacy.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
All LLM processing occurs in US-based data centers. Customer data does not leave this region for LLM processing unless explicitly agreed upon. Data is encrypted at rest (AES-256) and in transit (TLS 1.2+). See https://app.thor.ai/privacy.