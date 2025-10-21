AI Doc Translator

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We will retain your Personal Data only for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in our Privacy Policy. This may include retaining and using your information to comply with legal obligations (for example, where laws require us to keep certain records), resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements and policies.
We will also retain Usage Data for internal analysis. In most cases, Usage Data is kept for a shorter period. However, it may be retained longer when required by law, or when necessary to enhance security or improve the functionality of our Service.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
If you wish to obtain confirmation regarding the Personal Data we hold about you, or if you wish to request its deletion from our systems, you may contact us at support@qopywriter.ai.
Subject to applicable data protection laws, you may, in certain circumstances, exercise the following rights:
1. Right of Access, Rectification, and Erasure
- You have the right to request access to, update, or deletion of the Personal Data we hold about you.
- You also have the right to request rectification of any Personal Data that is inaccurate or incomplete.
2. Right to Object
- You have the right to object to the processing of your Personal Data, including processing carried out for direct marketing purposes.
3. Right to Restriction of Processing
- You have the right to request that we restrict the processing of your Personal Data under certain conditions.
4. Right to Data Portability
- You have the right to receive a copy of your Personal Data in a structured, commonly used, and machine‑readable format, and to request that we transmit such data to another controller where technically feasible.
5. Right to Withdraw Consent
- Where the processing of your Personal Data is based on your consent, you have the right to withdraw such consent at any time, without affecting the lawfulness of processing carried out prior to withdrawal.
Please note that we may require you to verify your identity before responding to any such requests. Furthermore, certain Personal Data may be essential for the provision of our Services; in such cases, deletion or restriction of processing may render us unable to continue providing those Services.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We store only the data needed to run the service: files and links you upload or submit for translation, and account info needed for billing (Slack team ids and your remaining credit balance). Your files are encrypted during upload, translation, and download. All data is protected in transit (TLS) and at rest, and access is limited to our automated systems and authorized support engineers when needed. Your original files and the translated results are stored directly within your own Slack workspace, not on our servers. This means your data is protected by Slack's own enterprise-grade security infrastructure. Any temporary copies of your files needed for the translation process are deleted automatically from our systems as soon as the translation is complete.
Sedi dei data center
Francia, Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Qopywriter Instruct LLM
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
We don't store any customer data in our models. We never train our models or algorithms on user data. Our AI systems are developed using publicly available anonymized datasets, synthetically generated data, and proprietary datasets.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
We keep all LLM inputs and outputs segregated per customer and do not use your conversational or file data to train or improve our models.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Our LLM is hosted in DCs located in the EU (France, Germany)