Muslim Prayer Reminder

User-Initiated Removal: Users can request immediate removal of all their data at any time by: Using the /prayer settings command and selecting the "Delete My Data" option Uninstalling the app from their Slack workspace Contacting support at support page on the website

Automatic Data Removal: When a user uninstalls the app, all associated user data is automatically deleted within 7 days. If a user hasn't interacted with the app for 12 months, their preference data is archived for 30 days, after which it is permanently deleted. Archived data is not used for any purpose and is kept solely to allow easy restoration if a user returns. Workspace Removal: When Prayer Times Bot is removed from a Slack workspace, all workspace-related data is immediately marked for deletion and permanently removed within 7 days.