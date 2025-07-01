Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Canner retains personal data only as long as necessary for business or legal purposes. Factors determining retention periods include the nature of the data, legal requirements, and risk of harm from unauthorized use.
- Anonymization: Data may be anonymized for research or statistical purposes.
- Security Measures: Encryption, access controls, and regular security reviews are in place to protect your data.
More: https://getwren.ai/privacy-policy
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Opt-Out and Removal:
You can disconnect SaaS integrations anytime and delete your project or organization within 30 days to delete synchronized data from Wren AI Cloud.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Data is processed and stored securely to ensure compliance with data protection regulations.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
GCP
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
OpenAI
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
We configure LLM interactions to treat customer data as transient—processed in real-time and not retained long-term. Only minimal necessary data is retained per retention policy, aligned with privacy and regulatory standards.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Our LLM-powered system ensures logical multi‑tenancy, where each customer’s data is isolated at the session and account level. Access is restricted via strict role‑based access controls, and no cross‑tenant data exposure occurs.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Customer data is stored and processed within designated regional data centers to comply with GDPR, CCPA, and other applicable residency requirements. Where third-party LLM services are used, we engage providers offering residency-compliant processing.