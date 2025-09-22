KI Frantelligence

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati

Upon expiration or termination of an Order, Customer’s access to and Vendor’s obligations to provide the Services, Support, and Technical Services described in the Order and any Software will cease. During a Subscription Term and for the 30 day period immediately following the date of expiration or earlier termination of the applicable Subscription Term, Customer may export data or information that Customer (including its Users) submits to the Services, including from Third-Party Platforms from the applicable Service using the export features described in the applicable Documentation. Customer Data and other Confidential Information, as defined in Section 17, may be retained in Recipient’s standard backups notwithstanding any obligation to delete the applicable Confidential Information but will remain subject to this Agreement’s confidentiality restrictions. Upon written request within 30 days following termination, Frantelligence will provide Customer with a one-time export of their Customer Data and Customer-Specific AI Output in a commonly used machine-readable format. After this period, Frantelligence may delete or archive such data at its discretion. As Recipient, each party will: (a) hold Confidential Information in confidence and not disclose it to third parties except as permitted in this Agreement, including Section 4.1 (Use of Customer Data); and (b) only use confidential information to fulfill its obligations and exercise its rights in this Agreement. At Discloser’s request, Recipient will delete all Confidential Information, except, in the case where Vendor is the Recipient, Vendor may retain the Customer’s Confidential Information to the extent required to continue to provide the Services. Recipient may disclose Confidential Information to its employees, agents, contractors, and other representatives having a legitimate need to know (including, for Vendor, the subcontractors referenced in Section 21.9), provided it remains responsible for their compliance with this Section 17 and they are bound to confidentiality obligations no less protective than this Section 17