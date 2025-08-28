Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Refinder's will retain Customer Data (such as user access tokens, channel information, and user preferences) only for as long as the app is installed in the customer's workspace. This data is essential for providing the core functionality of our service.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
When a user deletes their Refinder workspace or an agent, all associated Slack data, specifically the member's Slack tokens and channel information, is immediately and permanently removed from our active systems.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All Customer Data is securely stored on Amazon Web Services (AWS) servers located in the United States (ap-northeast-2 region). We employ industry-standard security measures to protect data, including encryption in transit (using TLS 1.2 or higher) and encryption at rest (using AES-256). Access to customer data is strictly limited to authorized personnel only.
Sedi dei data center
Repubblica di Corea
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted on AWS (ap-northeast-2, Seoul region)
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
ChatGPT, GEMINI, AWS NOVA
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Refinder keeps no LLM data beyond response generation. Providers may briefly hold it for abuse checks. For context, Refinder temporarily stores parts of chats, then deletes them.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Refinder’s LLMs operate in a multi-tenant environment provided by each LLM vendor. Customer queries are processed per request and are not shared across tenants.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
LLM providers (OpenAI, Google, AWS) process data in secure cloud regions. Refinder prevents long-term storage outside AWS Seoul, except briefly during model inference.